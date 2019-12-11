(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan with the arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team, had disseminated a message of peace to the world

The visit of Sri Lankan team was a manifestation of the fact that 220 million Pakistanis were peace-loving people, and the credit for revival of peace in the country went to them, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the civilian administration, who had offered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, she added.

Talking to the media persons at a reception given in her honour by APP Employees Union here, she said it was unfortunate and highly condemnable that on the historic day, a section of lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, took notice of the incident and directed the Punjab chief minister and chief secretary to hold an inquiry for fixing responsibility of the heinous act. The law would take its course to bring the culprits to book, she added.

Dr Firdous said torturing of Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, ransacking of the hospital premises, harassing of patients and their relatives, and later indulging in a fight with the police by the lawyers were highly condemnable acts.

Only black sheep among the lawyers or the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists wearing black coats could indulge in lawless activities as no educated person could even think of doing such acts, she added.

Those, who attacked the doctors and para-medical staff, and set a police van on fire had the mindset of PML-N, she said.

The special assistant said the audit report of 2015-16 had pointed out irregularities of Rs 108 billion in the LNG (liquefied natural gas) import deal and exposed the PML-N's claims of victimization. Due to the mismanagement and irregularities of the PML-N government, the consumers had to pay inflated gas bills.

She said the opposition leaders were in the habit of crying foul whenever they faced the accountability process. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to recover every penny looted by the past corrupt rulers, she added.

To a question about the bail of Pakistan peoples Party leader Asif Zardari, she said the government did not create any hurdle in his release as every person had the right to get medical treatment. However, it was the purview of National Accountability Bureau to adopt a line of action on the matter, she added.

She expressed the hope that unlike Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari would focus on his medical treatment.

Stating that the hapless Kashmiris were denied their fundamental rights, including religious rights, even on Human Rights Day Tuesday, she urged the international community and human right bodies to play their due role in pressurizing India to stop rights abuses and atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting the Kashmir issue at all international forums vigorously and Pakistan would not leave the Kashmiris alone or at the mercy of circumstances, she added.