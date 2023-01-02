UrduPoint.com

Test For Police Recruitment On Jan 5

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 11:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Written test for recruitment of police constables, lady constables and traffic assistants will be held at Iqbal Stadium here on January 05, 2023 (Thursday).

Police said here on Monday that lists of eligible candidates had been displayed outside Police Lines in addition to issuing roll number slips.

The candidates should reach at the test venue 15 minutes before time to avoid any difficulty. They should also bring their original CNICs, roll number slips, pencils and scales along with them, he advised.

