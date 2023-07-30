Open Menu

Test For Recruitment Of Teachers Under Governor's Initiative Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A test for the recruitment of teachers to teach Information Technology (I.T.) Courses under the Governor's Initiative were held at the Sindh Governor House.

The successful teachers will teach Artificial Intelligence (AI) course, Metaverse Course, and Web 3.0 course.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 50,000 successful students would be taught these courses.

