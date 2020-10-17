Test, interview conducted for Moharrar

To change police culture, on the direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara division, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, written test and interview on Saturday was conducted for first time to select educated and well-mannered police Moharrar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :To change police culture, on the direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara division, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, written test and interview on Saturday was conducted for first time to select educated and well-mannered police Moharrar.

The test was organized at all district headquarters of the division under the supervision of senior police officers where 117 candidates including 5 females appeared for the posts of Moharrar and 175 candidates for Maddad Moharrar posts.

The DIG said that Moharrar were the backbone of the police stations, their education, good manners helped to provide justice to the people.

He further said that to bring the change in police culture, these tests and interviews were the need of the hour adding, we had conducted written tests and interviews all over the division and soon the successful candidates would be deployed in their respective districts.

Qazi Jameel said that the masses would see a positive change in police culture of the division, adding we would continue the selection process of Moharrar and Maddad Morarra according to merit and through test interview.

According to the statistics, in the district Haripur, 20 candidates appeared for the post of Moharrar and 24 for Maddad Moharrar, 35 candidates appeared from district Abbottabad including 2 females for Moharrar and 63 for Maddad Moharrar, from district Manshera 22 candidates appeared including 3 females for Moharrar and 28 for Maddad Moharrar, from district Battagram 10 candidates appeared for Moharrar and 13 for Maddad Moharrar.

Similarly from district Torghar 18 candidates have appeared for Moharrar and 38 for Maddad Moharrar, from district Lower Kohistan 5 candidates appeared for Moharrar, 11 candidates from Upper Kohistan district appeared and 11 for Maddad Moharrar, from district Kohali Palis 1 candidate for Moharrar and 3 for Maddad Moharrar appeared.