UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Test Interviews For New Recruits In G-B Postponed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 10:42 PM

Test interviews for new recruits in G-B postponed

Test interviews for new recruits in all government departments of Gilgit-Baltistan have been postponed

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Test interviews for new recruits in all government departments of Gilgit-Baltistan have been postponed.

A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department on Friday said that all the test interviews for recruitment in all government departments of Gilgit-Baltistan have been postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of coronavirus.

According to this notification this guideline will take effect immediately. It should be noted that advertisements were given to fill the vacancies in various government departments and interviews were being conducted in many departments after written examinations.

Following the issuance of this notification, the test interviews have been postponed indefinitely.

Related Topics

All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan Amphitheatre reverberating with Emirati ..

15 minutes ago

Sindh High Court directs for identification of lan ..

3 minutes ago

FBR collects net revenue of Rs 2204 bln in last si ..

3 minutes ago

Planning secretary briefed on national accounts, p ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast in city

3 minutes ago

Efforts to be made to plant maximum trees during 2 ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.