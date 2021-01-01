Test interviews for new recruits in G-B postponed

Test interviews for new recruits in all government departments of Gilgit-Baltistan have been postponed

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Test interviews for new recruits in all government departments of Gilgit-Baltistan have been postponed.

A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department on Friday said that all the test interviews for recruitment in all government departments of Gilgit-Baltistan have been postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of coronavirus.

According to this notification this guideline will take effect immediately. It should be noted that advertisements were given to fill the vacancies in various government departments and interviews were being conducted in many departments after written examinations.

Following the issuance of this notification, the test interviews have been postponed indefinitely.