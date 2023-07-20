Test of over 10,000 candidates for IT courses held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as over candidates participated in the test for Information Technology (IT) courses held at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

On the instructions of Governor Sindh, effective security and traffic arrangements were made outside Governor House on the occasion.

Chairs were placed on the main lawn of the Governor's House for the test.

The candidates who are successful in the entry test will be imparted free IT education including courses on Artificial Intelligence, Web 3 and Metaverse.

The entry test paper consisted of 25 questions and the duration was forty-five minutes.

The Governor Sindh said that the test of IT courses is good news for the future of youth.