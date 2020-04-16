Test results of 37 prisoners in Camp Jail negative: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The tests results of 37 prisoners in Camp Jail Lahore are negative, said Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, here on Thursday.

The Minister said that Principal Services Institute of Medical Institute Professor Mehmood Ayaz was looking after the patients in the hospital set up in the jail premises with his team of nurses and paramedical staff.

"The recoveries of patients and their returns to homes is a positive development and we are hopeful that more people will be returning very soon in Punjab.

The government is utilizing all available resources for the control of coronavirus in Punjab, she said and added, "I request all people to adopt social distancing and help us control the pandemic."