UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Test Results Of 37 Prisoners In Camp Jail Negative: Dr. Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Test results of 37 prisoners in Camp Jail negative: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The tests results of 37 prisoners in Camp Jail Lahore are negative, said Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, here on Thursday.

The Minister said that Principal Services Institute of Medical Institute Professor Mehmood Ayaz was looking after the patients in the hospital set up in the jail premises with his team of nurses and paramedical staff.

"The recoveries of patients and their returns to homes is a positive development and we are hopeful that more people will be returning very soon in Punjab.

The government is utilizing all available resources for the control of coronavirus in Punjab, she said and added, "I request all people to adopt social distancing and help us control the pandemic."

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Jail All Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

56 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

1 hour ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture supports Sindh govern ..

4 minutes ago

Light to moderate rain expected in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

PB Govt approves financial aid to deserving famili ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.