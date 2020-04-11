Test results of 68 out of 89 corona affected Zaireen came negative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The test results of 68 out of 89 corona affected Zaireen, accommodated at Quarantine centre Labour welfare complex, became negative

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The test results of 68 out of 89 corona affected Zaireen, accommodated at Quarantine centre Labour welfare complex, became negative.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said these Zaireen had been shifted to separate block and their test samples would be taken after one week again, adding they would be sent to their homes if tested negative again.

Khattak informed that total 98 Zaireen were accommodated at Quarantine centre. He said the coronavirus was a disease and the corona affected patients have passed normal life again after recovery.

He said the preventive measures should be adopted rather fearing from COVID-19.

The DC urged the citizens to keep social distancing, wash hands time to time and avoid going outside from homes unnecessarily.