Test Run For OLMT Completes

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Test run for OLMT completes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The final arrangements are being made to launch the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), a landmark project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, in the provincial metropolis as its test run had been completed on Wednesday.

The Punjab Mass-transit Authority (PMA) would start the service on October 25 this month, said General Manager Operations Muhammad Ozair Shah while talking to this scribe. The Punjab government had approved to ply the train this month to facilitate hundreds of thousands of commuters.

The train would be operated jointly by the two Chinese companies and Pakistani Daewoo Company.

Fare of the OLMT had been fixed at 40 rupees to accommodate maximum number of people.

In total, the GM Operations mentioned, the track was 27.1 kilometers long out of which 25.

4 kilometers was elevated while the remaining 1.72 kilometers was underground.

Twenty-six stations of the OLMT would serve people and would carry 250, 000 passengers daily.

Covering the distance from Ali Town to Dera Gujran in 45 minutes, it will pass through city areas and will be the country's first mass rapid transit train system, connecting Raiwind, Multan Road, McLeod Road, Lahore Junction Railway Station and the Grand Trunk Road, he added.

Meanwhile, a student of first year, Muhammad Farhan, who used Multan Road to reach his college in Allama Iqbal Road, expressed his delight over final date of the OLMT and said that his travelingwoes would come to an end after the OLMT would provide him the latest, fast and comfortable travelingfacilities which would also be economical for him.

