Open Menu

Test Schedule For For PHP Recruitment Issued

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Test schedule for for PHP recruitment issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have released schedule for physical measurement/test for recruitment of constables, lady constables and head constables in Faisalabad region.

A PHP spokesman said here on Saturday that the test would be organised in Tariq Mujahid Police Lines Jail Road near University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) from May 27 to 29, 2024. He said the physical measurement/test of male and female candidates belonging to district Faisalabad would be held on Monday, May 27, followed by the measurement/test of the candidates belonging to districts Jhang and Chiniot on May 29, 2024.

Similarly, the physical measurement/test of the male and female candidates belonging to district Toba Tek Singh be arranged on Wednesday, May 29.

All eligible candidates were directed to reach Mujahid Police Lines Faisalabad at 5 a.m. They should also brought their roll number slips and original CNIC. More information in this regard could be obtained through telephone number 041-9330700, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Jail Road Male Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Philippine Peso May From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

42 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

3 hours ago
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

7 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

7 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan