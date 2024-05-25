Test schedule for for PHP recruitment issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have released schedule for physical measurement/test for recruitment of constables, lady constables and head constables in Faisalabad region.

A PHP spokesman said here on Saturday that the test would be organised in Tariq Mujahid Police Lines Jail Road near University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) from May 27 to 29, 2024. He said the physical measurement/test of male and female candidates belonging to district Faisalabad would be held on Monday, May 27, followed by the measurement/test of the candidates belonging to districts Jhang and Chiniot on May 29, 2024.

Similarly, the physical measurement/test of the male and female candidates belonging to district Toba Tek Singh be arranged on Wednesday, May 29.

All eligible candidates were directed to reach Mujahid Police Lines Faisalabad at 5 a.m. They should also brought their roll number slips and original CNIC. More information in this regard could be obtained through telephone number 041-9330700, he added.