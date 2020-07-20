Testing capacity for coronavirus to be further enhanced: Dr Zafar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said the testing capacity for coronavirus was being further enhanced in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the deaths ratio of coronavirus patients remained low in the country due to better arrangements made by the government in this regard.

He said it was good thing that the number of COVID-19 positive cases had also been declined. However, he said, the people should follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to combat the virus.

The SAPM said the government would ensure the implementation of SOPs to control coronavirus.