Testing demands of COVID-19 decreases, as home isolation being preferred :NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) apprised by the provinces that the demand for testing of coronavirus has decreased and the home isolation was being preferred by the suspected patients.

The meeting held at NCOC reviewed COVID-19 testing, smart lockdown, enforcement of health guidelines and compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It was apprised that a slight decline has been noted in the number of symptomatic/ suspected COVID-19 patients.

The meeting was told that a significant decline has been noted in coronavirus tests in Sindh, While reduction in testing was noted in Punjab.

NCOC sought reasons for the decline in daily testing in provinces in the last week since June 21. Secretary Health Sindh told that there has been a decrease in testing based on some administrative issues which will be resolved in the next 2 to 3 days. And there will be a significant increase in testing numbers.

Provincial Chief, Health Secretaries participated through video link.

The NCOC also reviewed the current pattern of covid testing in detail. The covid testing conducted on June 21 and in last 24 hours were analyzed.

The forum was apprised that a total of 30,520 tests were conducted on June 21 including 13,890 tests in Sindh, 9,598 in Punjab, 3,416 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,545 in Islamabad, 117 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 707 in Balochistan and 247 covid tests had been conducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on June 21.

Similarly, as many as 21,033 covid tests were conducted on June 26. Giving details, the NCOC apprised that 5,103 covid tests had been conducted in Sindh, 9,353 in Punjab, 2,913 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,463 in Islamabad,34 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 881 in Balochistan and 286 tests for coronavirus were conducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on June 26.

It was briefed that some 542 lockdowns have been enforced in 20 cities of the country since June 14, thus restricting people's movement in the closed areas.

Regarding enforcement measures in smart lockdown areas, the provinces informed the NCOC that there has been a significant positive behaviour change and increase in awareness among the people. The provinces briefed the NCOC on the implementation of enforcement measures for industries, markets, transport, government offices, mosques and public gatherings. With regard to the implementation of health guidelines , courts followed guidelines the most . However, the need to implement safety measures in markets and shopping malls stressed.

Similarly, in hospitals, isolation quarantine centres , the implementation of safety measures were required. While in the transport sector response was more wanting . The provinces appreciated the NCOC's track and trace (TTQ) strategy and health guidelines which helped them for implementing the targeted lockdowns.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer appreciated the provinces, especially the field staff, who worked day and night to ensure the safety of the people. "We need to take precautionary measures, especially face masks and social distances, to control the panpidemic," he said.

Asad Umer said that wherever the provinces needed additional assistance, especially in Balochistan, polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test machines or testing kits would be provided.