Testing expedited at Airports to cater maximum overseas Pakistanis: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said the testing of symptomatic overseas Pakistanis repatriating from abroad has been expedited to cater maximum people without any impediment.

In a statement issued, the SAPM had announced the new policy for overseas Pakistanis coming back to the country.

"By June 10, around 20,000 overseas passengers will be repatriated where the number comprises more 10,000 passengers to be repatriated as compared to the previous phase. From today, passengers will be tested on arrival," said Dr Moeed Yusuf.

He went on to mention that the overseas passengers would be sent home for self quarantine without waiting for test results and would be included in the track and trace system.

The provincial government would take steps to ensure the health and safety of passengers and the public, he added.

"The good news of further easing of this policy will be announced soon. The current flight schedule is available at www.covid.gov.pk," said the SAPM.

Later, in a tweet the SAPM said as suggested by the Prime Minister earlier, we have been able to further increase the number of inbound passengers per week through expediting the testing process - with 20,000 passengers planned for repatriation by 10th June, up from approx. 10,000 in the previous phase.

