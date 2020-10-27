Testing times not over yet but Pakistan contained coronavirus successfully: Dr Arif Alvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan had overcome novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic through successful strategy but testing times were not over yet.

Addressing Shaan-e-Pakistan Awards ceremony at the Governor's House, he said prevention was better than cure as people could not afford costly treatment of coronavirus.

Shaan-e-Pakistan Awards ceremony was arranged by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to acknowledge the meritorious services of professionals and philanthropists in the fight against Covid-19 in the province.

Hailing the partial lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the President said the world today wanted to learn from Pakistan's experiences in containing the deadly virus so efficiently, adding that PM Imran Khan resisted the total lockdown policy despite immense pressure and this helped the economy.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan cared for the poor of the country. Had complete lockdown been imposed during the pandemic, the poor segment of society would have been worst effected", the President added.

Dr. Avli said country's economy was stable today and Pakistan was doing well on the economic front, adding that the country would soon join the league of regional economic giants.

Eulogizing services of the philanthropists in the fight against coronavirus, the President said Pakistanis were a noble nation who always displayed wondrous acts of philanthropy whenever the country was faced with some catastrophe or natural disaster.

He said the government had provided relief to the poor families during the coronavirus pandemic and more than 16.9 million families were provided financial assistance of 12000 rupees each which proved a great economic relief.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistanis would emerge as a great nation in new Pakistan, adding that the government was working to create new jobs in the country.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial Ministers, businessmen, heroes of war against coornavirus, recipients of Shaan-e-Pakistan Awards and their families attended the ceremony.

President Dr Arif Alvi bestowed awards on those who rendered commendable services during the coronavirus pandemic in the province.