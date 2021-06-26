UrduPoint.com
Tests Being Conducted To Keep Police Force Free From Drugs: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that tests are being conducted in all districts to keep the police force free from drugs.

He said drug tests of senior and junior officers were also being conducted, and strict departmental and legal action against drug-addict officers would not be delayed.

While chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Saturday, he said that there was no place for officers and personnel using drugs of any kind in the Police Department.

The IGP said a transparent and impartial process of self-accountability under police reforms is one of the priorities of the Punjab Police and steps would be taken in this regard at all levels.

