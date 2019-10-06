Tests, interviews for admissions in PhD, M.Phil, MS programs from tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) will conduct tests and interviews for admissions in PhD and M.Phil/MS programs from Monday.

The tests and interviews for M.Phil, MS and MBA will be held on October 8, October 9 and October 10.

The programs have been divided into nine groups for the convenience of the candidates. The tests and interviews for PhD will be held on October 11.

The PhD programs have been divided into three groups. The details can be found on website http://bit.do/iubtest.

The tests would be computer-based. It is pertinent to mention here that Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob has introduced a new online admission system for admissions in semester Fall 2019.