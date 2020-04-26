Tests of 3 suspected coronavirus patients conducted

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Focal Person for Coronavirus in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Dr Shahid Salam Sunday said that tests of three suspected patients of coronavirus including two doctors had been conducted and the results would receive tomorrow.

A doctor deputed at Takht Nusrati Hospital and the other at DHQ hospital, he added.

The focal person said third suspected patient had been admitted to the hospital's Corona ward.

The condition of the doctor of Takht Nusrati Hospital was better and tests of rest of staff of the hospital, which were taken on Friday, last, had come as negative, he added.

Dr. Shahid Salam disclosed that 4 out of 5 patients already admitted in the hospitals had now fully recovered while one patient who was admitted in a very serious condition was now in satisfactory positions.

He said the number of coronarvirus cases in Karak was growing rapidly and requested the people to take it seriously by staying at homes. He also lauded the cooperation of the administration with the hospital staff.