UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tests Of 3 Suspected Coronavirus Patients Conducted

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Tests of 3 suspected coronavirus patients conducted

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Focal Person for Coronavirus in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Dr Shahid Salam Sunday said that tests of three suspected patients of coronavirus including two doctors had been conducted and the results would receive tomorrow.

A doctor deputed at Takht Nusrati Hospital and the other at DHQ hospital, he added.

The focal person said third suspected patient had been admitted to the hospital's Corona ward.

The condition of the doctor of Takht Nusrati Hospital was better and tests of rest of staff of the hospital, which were taken on Friday, last, had come as negative, he added.

Dr. Shahid Salam disclosed that 4 out of 5 patients already admitted in the hospitals had now fully recovered while one patient who was admitted in a very serious condition was now in satisfactory positions.

He said the number of coronarvirus cases in Karak was growing rapidly and requested the people to take it seriously by staying at homes. He also lauded the cooperation of the administration with the hospital staff.

Related Topics

Doctor Karak Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of ‘10 m ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses the legal impacts of COVID ..

31 minutes ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme p ..

31 minutes ago

DIFC announces Presidential Directive aimed at pro ..

46 minutes ago

Amana Healthcare joins forces with Abu Dhabi’s h ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Education attends first virtual forum ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.