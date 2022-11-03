UrduPoint.com

Tetra Pak Donates Rs. 22 Million To PRCS For Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Tetra Pak Pakistan donated Rs. 22 million to support the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in response to their emergency appeal to maximize flood relief efforts across the country to tackle the alarming situation.

The donation cheque was presented by Misbah Burney, Finance Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan, to the Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari at PRCS National Headquarters here, said a news release.

During this engagement, both representatives discussed in detail regarding current challenges faced by the flood victims and the need for all stakeholders to work together and expand the scope of relief efforts.

Misbah Burney recognized this relief assistance as a firm commitment from Tetra Pak to help protect the communities it operates.

He said, "The massive havoc and wreckage caused by these floods have shattered these communities, driving millions out of their homes and into the open to face danger and disease like never witnessed before. For an efficient capacity building of relief efforts, we believe in serving our part by supporting a major humanitarian actor such as the Pakistan Red Crescent which has been actively involved in driving relief efforts across the country with great financial diligence and use of local capacity.

" Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of so many lives, and the misery and hardship these floods have brought to people across Pakistan who are now trying to seek safety and shelter to protect their families. Red Crescent relief operation is ongoing in the flood-affected areas and our relief teams are on the ground and working round the clock, providing relief and rescue services to the distressed people".

He said PRCS is grateful for the generous relief support from Tetra Pak Pakistan which will help us in mobilizing thousands of people to safety and providing them with critical relief and much-needed assistance.

The assistance immediately required by flood victims is lifesaving, however, the impact of this flooding will be long-term. The significant loss to the livestock and agriculture sector will not only impact the livelihoods of those affected by it but also the food security situation of the country in the medium and long term. There is a dire need for all stakeholders to work together and adopt smart solutions.

