TEVT SSP, TEVTA organize session to initiate WBT in distt Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Technical and Vocational Training Sector Services Program (TEVT SSP) in collaboration with Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) KP Thursday organized a joint session of to initiate Work Base Training (WBT) in district Peshawar.

The training sessions was participated in by institutes being run by TEVT and various private sector firms who showed keen interests in WBT models.

Director Academics, TEVTA chaired the joint session and apprised participants about aims, objectives and future benefits of the model while Technical Advisor, TVET SSP highlighted the method for initiation and execution of WBT.

On the occasion, representatives of industries and traders pledged their complete support in implementation of WBT mode of training. The initiative is supported by TVET Sector Support Program (TEVT SSP) and funded by European Union and governments of the Germany and Norway.