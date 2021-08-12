UrduPoint.com

TEVT SSP, TEVTA Organize Session To Initiate WBT In Distt Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:59 PM

TEVT SSP, TEVTA organize session to initiate WBT in distt Peshawar

Technical and Vocational Training Sector Services Program (TEVT SSP) in collaboration with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) KP Thursday organized a joint session of to initiate Work Base Training (WBT) in district Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Technical and Vocational Training Sector Services Program (TEVT SSP) in collaboration with Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) KP Thursday organized a joint session of to initiate Work Base Training (WBT) in district Peshawar.

The training sessions was participated in by institutes being run by TEVT and various private sector firms who showed keen interests in WBT models.

Director Academics, TEVTA chaired the joint session and apprised participants about aims, objectives and future benefits of the model while Technical Advisor, TVET SSP highlighted the method for initiation and execution of WBT.

On the occasion, representatives of industries and traders pledged their complete support in implementation of WBT mode of training. The initiative is supported by TVET Sector Support Program (TEVT SSP) and funded by European Union and governments of the Germany and Norway.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Norway European Union Germany

Recent Stories

Control Room set up to meet any untoward situation ..

Control Room set up to meet any untoward situation in Shaheed Benazirabad

1 minute ago
 US mandates Covid-19 shots for federal health care ..

US mandates Covid-19 shots for federal health care workers

1 minute ago
 Thundershowers,heavy rains likely to persist in Gi ..

Thundershowers,heavy rains likely to persist in Gilgit distt

1 minute ago
 AJK President condemns arbitrary arrests in IIOJK ..

AJK President condemns arbitrary arrests in IIOJK ahead of India's Independence ..

1 minute ago
 I-Day preparations gaining momentum in metropolita ..

I-Day preparations gaining momentum in metropolitan city

8 minutes ago
 US Sensor Architecture Not Sufficient to Detect Hy ..

US Sensor Architecture Not Sufficient to Detect Hypersonic Missiles - STRATCOM C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.