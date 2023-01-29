TEVTA announces 400 scholarships for religious seminaries' students in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Sunday announced 400 scholarships for six-month training courses with stipends for students of religious seminaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release issued here said that interested candidates can apply for these scholarships by February 16 through the official website www.kptevta.gov.pk. The age limit for attending the training courses was 18 to 35.

The six-month training courses for the students of religious seminaries are; general electrician, computer operator, solar pv technician, mobile phone repairing, tailoring, and embroidery.

These courses would be held at Govt Advance Technical Training Center, Hayatabad, Govt Technical Teachers Training College, Hayatabad, Govt Technical and Vocational Center for Boys, Gulbahar, Govt Technical and Vocational Center for Girls, Gulbahar, Govt College of Technology, Peshawar, and Govt Technical and Vocational Center for Girls, Haytabad.

The selected candidates would provide free-or-charge training, monthly stipend and transportation facility. In the end, they would also be awarded certificates and essential equipment.