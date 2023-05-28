TEVTA announces free technical courses during summer vacations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Industries Department in partnership with Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) would offer free of cost technical courses to students of government schools during summer vacations. Departments of Industries, school Education and Higher Education would collaborate to organize these courses in nine divisions of Punjab including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sialkot city. The students would not be required to pay any fee for these courses, the TEVTA spokesman Aman ullah told APP on Saturday.

He explained that these courses would cover a vast range of skills including domestic electricity courses, heating and ventilation, plumbing, air-conditioning, tailoring, refrigeration, computer applications, beautician, cooking, safety inspection, kitchen gardening, embroidery, and offset printing.

To empower and equip our youth with a new focus on quality demand-driven skills, TEVTA had designed various technical courses, to develop economic opportunities through entrepreneurship and job placements at the local and international market level, he added.

He said that this collaboration would be helpful for the institute in the development and supply of technical manpower for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and International Exposure for Students to demand-driven major technologies.

It may be mentioned here that Government of Pakistan, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) had announced the opportunity of PM Hunarmand Pakistan 2023.

Most important feature of these courses was to help out students in finding jobs. The certificate of NAVTCC was recognized in national and international industries. Although, it would be useful to get the suitable jobs related to these skills.