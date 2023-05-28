TEVTA announces free technical courses during summer vacations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Industries Department in partnership with the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) would offer free of cost technical courses to students of government schools during summer vacations.

Departments of Industries, school Education and Higher Education would collaborate to organize these courses in nine divisions of Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sialkot city. The students would not be required to pay any fee for these courses, TEVTA Spokesman Aman ullah told APP on Sunday.

He explained that these courses would cover a vast range of skills, including domestic electricity courses, heating and ventilation, plumbing, air-conditioning, tailoring, refrigeration, computer applications, beautician, cooking, safety inspection, kitchen gardening, embroidery, and offset printing.

To empower and equip the youth with a new focus on quality demand-driven skills, the TEVTA had designed various technical courses, to develop economic opportunities through entrepreneurship and job placements at the local and international market level, he added.

He said that this collaboration would be helpful for the institute in the development and supply of technical manpower for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and International Exposure for Studentsto demand-driven major technologies.