UrduPoint.com

TEVTA Announces Free Technical Courses During Summer Vacations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

TEVTA announces free technical courses during summer vacations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Industries Department in partnership with the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) would offer free of cost technical courses to students of government schools during summer vacations.

Departments of Industries, school Education and Higher Education would collaborate to organize these courses in nine divisions of Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sialkot city. The students would not be required to pay any fee for these courses, TEVTA Spokesman Aman ullah told APP on Sunday.

He explained that these courses would cover a vast range of skills, including domestic electricity courses, heating and ventilation, plumbing, air-conditioning, tailoring, refrigeration, computer applications, beautician, cooking, safety inspection, kitchen gardening, embroidery, and offset printing.

To empower and equip the youth with a new focus on quality demand-driven skills, the TEVTA had designed various technical courses, to develop economic opportunities through entrepreneurship and job placements at the local and international market level, he added.

He said that this collaboration would be helpful for the institute in the development and supply of technical manpower for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and International Exposure for Studentsto demand-driven major technologies.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Electricity Education Punjab Job CPEC Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sunday Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

50 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

2 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

2 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.