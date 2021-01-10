TEVTA approves 462 new posts in merged districts of KPK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The 17th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) approved the creation of 462 new posts to functional ten technical education institutes in the newly merged districts.

The meeting was held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a Press Release issued here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of creation of the said posts as per the prevailing rules and regulations of the authority and clarified that the technical educational institutions in the merged districts should be made fully functional on priority basis.

He stressed the need to develop skilled workforce keeping in view the growing industrialization and future needs in the province and directed the concerned authorities to finalize the action plan under consideration for this purpose in the shortest possible time.

The chair, particularly the high ups directed TEVTA to develop close liaison and linkages with higher education institutions and industries to produce skilled workforce and professional people in line with modern requirements of the local industries with the aim to create maximum employment opportunities for local people.

Besides Provincial Ministers Akbar Ayub and Sultan Muhammad Khan, the meeting was attended by concerned secretaries, members of the board of directors and other concerned officials.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting of the Board of Directors and it was informed that a budget of Rs.

4769.814 million has been allocated for TEVTA during the current financial year.

The recommendations of the committee constituted for handing over of technical institutes under the System of Technical and Vocational Educational Training (STVET) to KP TEVTA were also approved in the meeting.

The BoD meeting also approved one year extension in the contact period of the employee hired by STVET on contract basis so that the training activities in the institutions could be continued.

It is to be noted that the contracts for five technical institutes run under STVET has expired and these institutes are now being handed over to TEVTA. The contract vacancies will be advertised during the extension and will be filled under TEVTA regulations.

Moreover, the BoD also accorded approval to create 15 new vacancies of different cadres for Gems and Jewelry Training Center, Hayatabad, Peshawar; and 36 new posts for Government Technical Teachers Training Center (Center of Excellence) Hayatabad Peshawar.

The meeting gave go ahead to TEVTA to sign memorandums of understanding with a non-governmental Organization, Vish International and the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries for the establishment of Center for Information and Communication Technology in Peshawar and for the establishment of Technical and Vocational Centre for women at Upper Dir.