Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:03 PM

TEVTA asked to train brick-kiln owners for using zigzag technology

To minimise the effects of burning coal on environment, the Punjab government has directed The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to train the owners of brick-kilns regarding the use of zigzag technology for overcoming environmental issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :To minimise the effects of burning coal on environment, the Punjab government has directed The Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to train the owners of brick-kilns regarding the use of zigzag technology for overcoming environmental issues.

Talking to APP, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Director Nasim-ur-Rehman said that shifting of brick-kilns to zigzag technology would help reduce the fuel consumption up to 30 per cent.

He said that the major objective of the plan was to shift the traditional kilns to new technology, which would help improve production of kilns and reduce coal consumption.

"The TEVTA authorities will train the brick-kiln owners in this regard," he added.

To a question, Nasim-ur-Rehman said that the Punjab government has devised a comprehensive mechanism to deal with air pollution issues through efficient enforcement of new rules and laws, adding that it has recently developed smog policy and constituted a commission on smog.

In this connection, an important meeting of the EPD and All Pakistan Brick-Kiln Owners Association will be held in the second week of July, which will determine the parameters to launch the technology successfully.

