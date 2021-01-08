TEVTA, CAP to educate students about cultural heritage through MoW

The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Citizens Archives of Pakistan (CAP) have joined hands to promote cultural heritage through the Museum on Wheels (MoW) project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ):The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Citizens Archives of Pakistan (CAP) have joined hands to promote cultural heritage through the Museum on Wheels (MoW) project.

In this regard an online memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Friday. TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and Oscar Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy signed the MoU. President CAP Amin Jan, COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present.

The collaboration would optimise innovation based projects for society and capacity building of students of TEVTA. As per the MoU, CAP would provide guided tours to TEVTA institutions and conduct History Training Workshops for students. While TEVTA would provide facilitation of MoW, identify different locations and facilitate access and students to tour MoW at TEVTA Institutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Salman said that TEVTA was practically taking all measures to keep its students aware about their cultural heritage.

He said that the MoW was the replica version of state-of-the-art museum of CAP, adding that the museum would be set up on a 45-foot container, which would be displayed in 20 institutes across Punjab.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy said that container would be equipped with interactive, immersive and educational exhibits, powered by audio-visual presentations and art demonstrations for educating communities including students about Pakistan's history, arts, culture and literature.

She said that the mobile museum demonstrates the strength and spirit of Pakistan from the perspective of a citizen and would operate as a learning centre providing access to diverse programming, as well as more inclusive exhibition design for a participatory experience especially for students, she added.