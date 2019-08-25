UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Chairman For Capacity Building Of Employees

Sun 25th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique stressed the need for capacity building of employees as per the requirements of modern days.

Addressing a meeting of Zonal and District Managers of TEVTA here on Sunday, he said that TEVTA needed to be transformed into a training organization whose trained workers were readily acceptable in job market due to their skill and proficiency.

"This can be made possible by keeping a close liaison with industries and other prospective employers to ascertain their needs and churn-out trained skilled workers suiting to the needs specified by them," he added.

Ali Salman pointed out that a persistent effort coupled with a proactive approach would place Tevta amongst the prominent torch bearers making concrete efforts for realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of providing jobs to jobless people.

The TEVTA Chairman asked for activating TEVTA's Districts Boards of Management (BoM) for getting their input regarding the modification required in TEVTA's course modules to bring them in conformity with the requirements of local industries.

"Input of industrialists members of these BOMs may be sought for such changes and placement of trained workforce in the industries," he added.

Stressing the need for designing industry driven courses, he said that skilled workers trained in accordance with the requirements of the employers were likely to be provided jobs immediately upon the completion of their training.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that 50 thousand saplings would be planted by TEVTA under Prime Minister Clean & Green Programme.

