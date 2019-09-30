TEVTA Chairperson calls on federal ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique met Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Shafqat Mahmood and Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad and discussed the matters pertaining to training, skill development and job placements of its trainees with them.

During meeting with Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the TEVTA chairperson discussed the prospects of job placements of TEVTA trained workforce in Pakistan Railways (PR) for its coming project of ML-1 and offered to start courses in accordance with Railways' requirements.

Showing interest, Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways (PR) would be generating about 7000 jobs for trained workforce related to the fields of welding, metallurgy etc and would welcome TEVTA trained workforce.

It was also decided to maintain a close coordination between the both entities for running demand driven course for PR by the TEVTA.

The TEVTA Chairperson Punjab also called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood. Chairman NAVTTC Javed Hassan also accompanied him in the meeting.

Skill Development Policy of the federal government came under discussion and it was decided that all new initiatives will be brought in line with the federal government policy for better cohesion and coordination in the TVETA sector.

Later, Ali Salman met Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the role and share of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in CPEC phase-II was discussed.

The contribution of TEVTA Punjab towards providing skilled workforce for it and ensuring their placements came under deliberation in the meeting.