TEVTA Clinches Top Position In Startup Summit

Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:16 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab has won the Pakistan Startup Summit, besides bagging two out of five positions competing against countries top universities.

The universities that participated in the prestigious competition held online under the arrangements of National Incubation Center (NIC) at LUMS Lahore in partnership with Edtechworx included Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Institute of Business Administration (IBA) , National College of Business Administration and Economics (NCBAE) and other institutions whose students submitted their startup business models in the competition for adjudication.

The competition was won by the team of Government College of Technology (GCT) Bhakkar which presented model of Smart Blind Stick. The team comprised Shahzaib Qaiser Khan and Tauheed Haider, GCT students, whose work was supervised by their teacher Sajjad Hussain.

The fifth position was claimed by GCT Layyah team which submitted model of Mailing Router. The team comprised Muhammad Hasnain and Muhammad Idrees students who completed the project under the supervision of their teacher Muhammad Pervaiz.

Chairperson Ali Salman said this achievement was possible under the TEVTA which was taking rapid strides towards a brighter future under its new vision 2023. Today our students were competing against top Universities of the country and winning laurels by bagging two out of five positions including the top slot.

He said that such students and teachers were our valuable assets and were role model for other students.

Ali Salman announced scholarships for winning students and bonus for their supervising teachers.

He extended felicitations for Edtechworx CEO and LUMS Professor Dr Farah and other summit organizers for holding the event aimed at discovering and encouraging talent across the country by gathering them at this prestigious platform.

Chairperson TEVTA concluded saying: "This achievement was a testimony to the triumph of our vision 2023 for 'Entrepreneurship Programme' which is being rolled out across our institutions in the province.

