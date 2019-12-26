UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Considering Commercialisation Of Services, Testing Facilities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:13 PM

TEVTA considering commercialisation of services, testing facilities

The Board of Management (BoM) of the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Faisalabad was actively considering a proposal to commercialise its services and testing facilities available in different institutes working under the Authority, according to official sources

Addressing a seminar at Government College of Technology, Samanabad, Engineer Asim Munir, President BoM of the TEVTA, said that fourth industrial revolution was knocking at our doors and we must respond to it proactively in accessing and providing much needed training facilities to our youth in new and emerging technologies.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate Special Economic Zone was under construction near Sahianwala, which would have high-tech industrial units. He stressed the need to provide trained and skilled manpower which could be immediately absorbed in these industrial units.

Asim Munir said that TEVTA-run institutions have latest and fully equipped laboratories which could provide the best testing facilities at nominal rates particularly to textile and mechanical sectors.

