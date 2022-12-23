TEVTA contemplating to start evening classes to double enrolment: Ahmad Khawar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Operating Officer Technical education & Vocational Training Authority Ahmad Khawar Shahzad on Friday said that TEVTA is contemplating to start evening classes to double its enrolment from 90,000 to 180,000.

Addressing a meeting of business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said the demand for skilled manpower had increased with innovation and automation in the industrial sector.

He said that currently TEVTA had introduced 230 courses in 57 trades while more courses could also be added to cater to the emerging needs. He mentioned Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and said that its problems would be resolved in consultation with the stakeholders.

The chief operating officer said that a meeting would be arranged in TEVTA headquarter in Lahore, providing an opportunity to the industrialists to participate in it online and directly discuss and resolve their TEVTA-related issues. He said that a new building in Shahbazpur had been completed and "We have made payment of Rs2 million for it." About differently-able children, he said the TEVTA could arrange special courses for them on the specific request of the industrialists. He said that industrialists must inform him about new courses or change in the existing courses specifically for the challenged persons. He said that a new district Board of Management (BOM) for Faisalabad had not been formed. He requested the president FCCI to nominate a suitable person to head the BOM.

He asked the president Embroidery Association to inform him through FCCI about their needs of skilled persons, so that it could be processed to introduce new courses or make necessary amendments in the existing courses according to their requirement.

Ahmad Khawar was appreciative of the vision, positive approach and capabilities of the President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq and said that he needs such people in TEVTA board to make the organisation globally acknowledged. He said that TEVTA was also considering to relaunch "Kissan Ki Beti" programme for women empowerment by imparting them training in preparation, conservation of food delicacies in addition to its packing and marketing.

Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI welcomed the Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and said that he was taking necessary measures to improve the overall efficiency of TEVTA. The FCCI president said, "We need skilled manpower in almost all sectors and he will write to different associations to pinpoint specific courses required to them, and trained manpower could be immediately absorbed in this sector." Dr. Khurram Tariq assured that he would try to accommodate 100 per cent passed out students of the TEVTA while a proposal was also under consideration to provide them reasonable stipend during internship.

He said: "We would make collaborated efforts to provide skilled manpower to the industrial sector and create maximum jobs for our youth."Later, The chief operating officer TEVTA presented a bouquet and a vase of blue pottery prepared by the TEVTA students. Dr Khurram Tariq also reciprocated and presented him FCCI shield.

Vice-President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, former president Atif Munir Sheikh, Mr Kashif Zia and other members were present during the meeting.