TEVTA courses registration begins:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in collaboration with Higher Education department, school Education started a registration of three-month technical courses for students of government schools and colleges during summer vacation.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday,Principal Government College of Technology for Women,Professor Noreen Naz said that interested candidates could register for the courses till May 25.

She said that TEVTA would conduct 14 different courses in 36 colleges of Punjab. Courses would be of three months duration which will continue from May 26 to August 31,she added.

The courses of beautification, domestic tailoring and computer application would be conducted for female students in the Government Post Graduate College Chandni Chowk, she maintained.

Professor Noreen Naz further said that there would be no fee for the courses and all the material used during the course would be provided free of charge by the TEVTA.

The examination of the students for the courses would be conducted in the first week of September and certificates would be distributed to them by September 15, the principal concluded.