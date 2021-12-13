Tevta district board chairman welcomes hybrid training programs

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Board of Management Faisalabad and Chiniot Chairman Engineer Asim Munir has welcomed hybrid training programs for Pakistani diploma engineers in collaboration with Chinese organisation TANG and Zalami Foundation.

Under the program, 50 diploma engineers would get two-year training in Pakistan and later one-year practical sessions in China.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Engineer Asim Munir was appreciative of the innovative approach of Salman Siddique, chairman Tevta Punjab, who has been introducing new and productive techniques to upgrade the professional skills of the Pakistani youth.

He said that trained Pakistani diploma engineers would be accommodated in new and hi-tech industries being setup in Pakistan with foreign collaboration. He said that this trained manpower could also be exported to earn precious foreign exchange for the country. He said that Tevta has already decided to send 50 diploma engineers from Lahore and Texala to China in the first phase while he will try to send diploma engineers from Faisalabad to get training in China during the second phase of this programme.