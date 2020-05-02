UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Donates 7.2 Mln To Chief Minister Corona Fund

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:24 PM

TEVTA donates 7.2 mln to Chief Minister corona fund

Chairman Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman and Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Chairman Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman and Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Ali Salman presented a cheque worth Rs. 7.2 million for CM's 'Fund for Corona Control' on behalf of officers, teachers and staff of the TEVTA.

CM lauded the spirit of the officers, teachers and staff of TEVTA for their contribution in the fund. Ali Salman also presented masks, shields, sanitizers and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) manufactured by different TEVTA institutes.

Usman Bazdar took keen interest in locally manufactured equipment. He said that philanthropists, industrialists and other segment of society were generously donating to the Chief Minister's 'Fund for Corona Control'.

He said that coming forward for helping the ailing brethren in their time of trial was not less than worship. He said that disbursement of the amount to the deserving would be ensured.

CM maintained that people should observe social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus epidemic.

