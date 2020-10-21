TEVTA endeavoring to bring tribal youth in national mainstream of development

(@FahadShabbir)

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started various initiatives to bring youth of KP and new merged districts in national mainstream of development by imparting training in contemporary technical education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started various initiatives to bring youth of KP and new merged districts in national mainstream of development by imparting training in contemporary technical education.

Aim of the TEVTA includes development of youths, prepare them to meet the challenges of current world and create new employment opportunities, said an official of TEVTA while talking to APP. He said that various projects have been initiated by the authority to emancipate youth and make them self-reliant.

Construction of polytechnic institutes have been started in areas of merged districts including Orakzai and Miran Shah and Frontier Region Darra Adam Khel adding all these educational facilities would be completed in coming June.

He said that staff deficiency has been overcome in all the polytechnic institutes and vocational centers of TEVTA and the teaching staff would also be provided needed training under Accelerated Implementation Program.

He said that a female vocational centre is functioning in Bajaur and every district would be given a female vocational centre.

Polytechnic institutes are providing diploma level technical education to youth in various fields including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Mining and Telecom. The training would not only enable students to start their own setup by it would also open new vistas of growth for them.

Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also initiated a Special Emphasis Program (SEP) for youth of merged districts by bringing innovation in skill development. The SEP aims to elevate the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training.

All these efforts and initiatives would help bring merged districts in national mainstream of development and provide opportunities of growth and progress to youth, he added.