TEVTA Goes Digital, Launches New Website

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:36 PM

TEVTA goes digital, launches new website

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique Friday launched new website which was its first-ever interactive website under the digital transformation of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique Friday launched new website which was its first-ever interactive website under the digital transformation of Punjab.

He explained the features of new website and said that the newly launched website would be one of the largest designed website in Punjab as well as most hi-tech in the government sector as the new website had changed communication from the focus on management previously to a student under the new communication policy by chairperson.

He said that the website demonstrates TEVTA's long transformation from a conventional skill provider to one based on a hi-tech modern Ecosystem, adding that the website entails key details of the rich history of TEVTA as the institute has and the diverse technologies offered for its students with a new graphical interface explaining all courses details, providing career guidance through career pathways, inclusive of local, international of entrepreneurial.

The chairperson said, "For the first time, TEVTA has highlighted its faculty potential boasting of 21 PhD and 200+ MPhils. The website further have research publications of the faculty and TEVTA's specialised institutes under service centres."Representative from the Punjab Information Technology board, Saima Sheikh, said that it was the largest-ever designed website in Punjab.

