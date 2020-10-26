TEVTA hires hospitality management veteran Azam Jamil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) acquired the services of Hospitality Management (HM) veteran Azam Jamil to head its HM division assigning him to establish TEVTA center of excellence for HM at Murree.

According to TEVTA spokesperson here on Monday, Azam Jamil whose career spans over three decades in hospitality industry enjoys a rich blend of experience in hospitality, tourism, marketing, peoples management and training & development.

TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman pointed out that hospitality services had local and as well as global demand along with offering attractive remunerations and excellent career growth avenues.Besides,the development of Tourism Industry in the country announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan would usher in a phenomenal demand for trained HM professionals.

He said that the establishment of the center of excellence for HM by TEVTA was a timely move to grab this opportunity and in the process serve the country as well by provision of trained professionals addressing the demand for trained quality professionals of the hospitality and tourism industry.

Ali directed Azam Jamil to immediately set on to work for accomplishment of the task assigned in the least possible time by taking major players of relevant industry and other stake holders on board enlisting their input, support, cooperation and assistance in the matter.

Chairperson directed Azam Jamil to develop a framework for introduction of soft skills courses across TEVTA institutions spread all over the province and also plan in-house soft skill workshops for benefit of TEVTA officers and officials.

He was also directed to establish a Sector Skill Council (SSC) for HM by bringing together relevant stake holders and representatives of concerned Industries.

Ali Salman concluded that forging a close linkage between industry veterans & academia over the SSC platform for identification and implementation of improvements and changes required for bringing TEVTA HM product in line with the market trends & demand would make TEVTA trained students a welcome product in the job market.