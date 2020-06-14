UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Invites Applications For 5 Online Courses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

TEVTA invites applications for 5 online courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has introduced 5 online E-learning courses to facilitate the students amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to a spokesman of the authority, government took various measures to overcome corona pandemic.

In this connection, all educational institutes including TEVTA colleges were closed by end of August. Therefore, TEVTA has introduced 5 online E-learning courses including Artificial Intelligence, Data Analyst, Data Sciences, E-Commerce Training and Digital Marketing.

The intending students can apply for these courses online up to July 26. TEVTA experts will impart education and training of these courses to the students online, he added.

