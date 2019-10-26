UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Joins Hands With APTMA For Future Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) have agreed to form a Textile Sector Council for ensuring better coordination.

An understanding in this regard was reached in a meeting between Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique and Chairman APTMA Adil Bashir in APTMA office here on Saturday.

This agreement will facilitate both organisations to meet the opportunities occurring in the Textile Sector during the next five years.

Addressing the meeting, chairperson TEVTA said that the TEVTA under its new vision was poised at running courses tailored to needs of the Industry so that its product was readily accepted by the concerned Industry, thus ensuring ready placements of TEVTA trainees upon completion of their courses.

Ali said that formation of Textile Sector Council comprising representatives of APTMA and TEVTA, would formulate recommendations for the course modules and training schedules as per requirement of Textile industry for the next five years while APTMA would ensure job placements of TEVTA trained work force modelled as per its demand and requirements.

Earlier, APTMA Chairman, Adil Bashir lauded the APTMA coming forward for ascertaining requirements of Textile industry and offering to train work-force as per industries requirements.

He said that according to an estimate Textile sector would require close to 1.5 billion trained work-force during the next five years.

APTMA through the Textile Sector Council would give TEVTA its requirements regarding the skill set , training modules and number of trained work-force required for modelling its trainees in accordance with it and APTMA would ensure jobplacements of workforce trained as per its requirement.

