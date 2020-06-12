UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Launches Five E-learning Courses Across Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:28 PM

TEVTA launches five e-learning courses across Punjab

The Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has launched five E-learning programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has launched five E-learning programme.

According to spokesperson here on Friday, courses are artificial intelligence, data analyst, data sciences, e-commerce training, and digital marketing and SEO.

TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique while launching the courses reiterated to the provision of economic opportunities for its students who might be able to earn more than one hundred thousand per month after completing courses.

He said the TEVTA now in collaboration with its partners AbleTech Solutions UAE & Data Camp USA,Telemarks Consulting, Datawizards, Tosharing.com, and PTDI had launched these coursesacross Punjab whereby students could apply till June 26.

