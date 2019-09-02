'TEVTA making efforts to provide jobs to trained workforce'

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique on Monday said the department was being steered forward under a new vision which calls for the quality of technical education and job placement to go hand in hand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique on Monday said the department was being steered forward under a new vision which calls for the quality of technical education and job placement to go hand in hand.

He was addressing the newly admitted students of Diploma of Associate Engineering at Government College of Technology, Railway Road, here.

Ali Salman said that a General Manager (Placement) was being appointed at TEVTA Secretariat for ensuring the provision of jobs to the trained workforce of TEVTA upon completion of their courses.

An International Desk was also being set up for ensuring opportunities for TEVTA trained workforce both locally and abroad, he maintained.

An international desk would take stock of the available job opportunities and the skill sets required in different countries so that TEVTA could remodel courses, he said and added that this workforce would also be provided with an opportunity to learn the language required in a particular country such as English, Japanese, German and Turkish.

The ceremony was also attended by COO TEVTA Akhter Abbas Bharwana, JAICA representative KAKISU, Teachers and TEVTA Officers.

However, the Chairman also planted a sapling in the Architecture Block.