UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'TEVTA Making Efforts To Provide Jobs To Trained Workforce'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:07 PM

'TEVTA making efforts to provide jobs to trained workforce'

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique on Monday said the department was being steered forward under a new vision which calls for the quality of technical education and job placement to go hand in hand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique on Monday said the department was being steered forward under a new vision which calls for the quality of technical education and job placement to go hand in hand.

He was addressing the newly admitted students of Diploma of Associate Engineering at Government College of Technology, Railway Road, here.

Ali Salman said that a General Manager (Placement) was being appointed at TEVTA Secretariat for ensuring the provision of jobs to the trained workforce of TEVTA upon completion of their courses.

An International Desk was also being set up for ensuring opportunities for TEVTA trained workforce both locally and abroad, he maintained.

An international desk would take stock of the available job opportunities and the skill sets required in different countries so that TEVTA could remodel courses, he said and added that this workforce would also be provided with an opportunity to learn the language required in a particular country such as English, Japanese, German and Turkish.

The ceremony was also attended by COO TEVTA Akhter Abbas Bharwana, JAICA representative KAKISU, Teachers and TEVTA Officers.

However, the Chairman also planted a sapling in the Architecture Block.

Related Topics

Technology Education German Road Job Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center promotes cultural ..

2 hours ago

Ayesha Abro posted as DC Hyderabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.