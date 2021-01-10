UrduPoint.com
TEVTA May Help Transform Prisons Into Industrial Clusters: Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

TEVTA may help transform prisons into industrial clusters: official

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) can play an instrumental role in transforming the Punjab prisons into industrial clusters by equipping the inmates with technical skills and establishing new industrial units within the premises of jails.

This was stated by Engineer Asim Munir, Chairman District board of Management TEVTA Faisalabad and Chiniot.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, he said that the industrial boom had created shortage of skilled manpower. He said that most of the industrial units were striving to fulfill their foreign commitments.

"They have introduced a third shift, but are facing shortage of the workers," he said and added that we the government should exploit the prisons by installing looms there to produce mats and hand-knitted carpets etc.

For the purpose, the inmates undergoing imprisonment of long duration could be used as skilled workers as TEVTA was in a position to impart them necessary training and skills within the prisons.

Quoting statistics, he said that 17,635 prisoners involved in murder cases were lodged in 40 prisons across the province. "An effort of TEVTA will save them from indulging in crimes after their release from the prisons," he added.

