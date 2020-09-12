TEVTA notifies Sector Skill Council printing and packaging industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sector Skill Council (SSC) has been notified by the Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab, for the printing and packaging industry.

The objective of the council's formation is to ensure a strong bond and close linkage between industrial experts, academia and other stakeholders for identification and development of demand-driven skills to meet requirements of the industry. The Council will ensure that TEVTA trained students are aligned to the demand of industry and are, therefore, a sought-after readily employable product.

TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman said that formation of the Council was a historic move which will ensure a close coordination and harmony between the industry, academia, donors and other stakeholders for ensuring provision of quality skills as per market demand, the competence based training & assessment (CBTA) compliance and optimum placements for our trainees.

He said the major representation in the Council has been given to the industry to let it have a say for ensuring that the syllabus, modules and training quality and standards etc., were in accordance with the prevalent market demand.

The TEVTA chairperson said that 20 more sector skill councils were also being constituted for construction, textile, leather, chemical, artificial intelligence (AI), agriculture and other sectors which will transform the skill landscape of the province according to the need and prevailing demand of the industry.

Syed Mobein Hussaini, the Council convener for printing and packaging industry, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI), welcoming the formation of the Council, said that the credit for the historic move goes to TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman. He said that the purpose of the Council formation was induction of students in different fields of printing & graphic arts industry at different levels from junior level to senior level such as technicians, supervisors and other senior level slots for experienced people. He said that the Council would strive to upgrade the current DAE to graduation level and beyond.

The 15-member Council comprises members industry Syed Mobein Hussaini, convener, Amir Majeed, Irfan Ahmad, Dr Badar Tauqeer, Tahir Saeed Butt, Saadat Ijaz, Nauman Noor, representative of Industries Department, representative of Punjab Skills Development Agency (PSDA), representative of NAVTTC, representatives of international donors, Waheed Paracha, principal Govt College of Technology (GCT) for Printing & Graphic Arts (P&GA), Dr Ahmad Raza, head of department, GCT for P&GA, Sakhawat Ali, instructor GCT for P&GA, while the GM, Academics TEVTA will be the secretary of the Council.