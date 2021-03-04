TEVTA officers promoted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Thursday promoted its 41 officers from PS 17 to PS 18.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the authority. TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that the Authority was ensuring welfare of its employees and all necessary steps were being taken for the purpose.

He said that it was for the first time in the history of TEVTA since 1999 that management officers had been promoted.

He said that when he took charge in 2019, he started working for welfare of employees and, in the first three months promoted more than 200 employees in PS 17 and PS 18. "Till now, around 692 employees have been promoted," he added.

He said, "The council will review the HR manual and will be empowered to suggest changes for promotions, career pathway, facilities and all other benefits for our employees so we could include this in our TEVTA Vision 2023 for transformational change on international corporate lines".