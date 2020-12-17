TEVTA organizes job fair to provide workforce to industries

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Thursday organized job fair aiming provision of skilled workforce to industries sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Thursday organized job fair aiming provision of skilled workforce to industries sector.

Chairman DEDAC Karak Asiya Khattak and PTI Digital Media Head Ikram Kathana participated as special guests.

The guests were briefed about importance of various stalls set up at the job fair that were operated by 14 vocational colleges relating to information technology, handicrafts, beautification and designing.

Both the guests appreciated TEVTA's efforts for holding a job fair and said that it is the best way to provide capable workforce to the industries.

They said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has launched several important projects to create employment opportunities in sectors including economic zones, communication systems, power projects and other areas where investors needed best workforce.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly member Madiha Nisar and social media activist Junaid Toro also visited the stalls set up along with Asiya Khattak.