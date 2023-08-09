TEVTA organizes technical, vocational course for street children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), has started free technical and vocational courses in order to make the street children skilled and educated here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Shah Fahad, during his visit to the center at University Town, said that the programme was aimed to educate the street children besides making them skilled so that they could easily get jobs or start their own trade.

During the six-month-long courses, the street children including males and females aged between 11 to 15 would be trained in different professional courses besides learning traditional education.

The event was organized in collaboration with the district administration and the RAN'AA Child Welfare Foundation.

He said that the 3 to 5 hours courses would be conducted daily.