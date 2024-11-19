TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An important meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner Mardan office under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Technical and Vocational education Tufail Anjum and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

The meeting reviewed progress on various development schemes of Mardan in the presence of officers from all district departments. On this occasion, the district officers gave a detailed briefing regarding their respective departments.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tufail Anjum and the Deputy Commissioner directed all district departments to provide public services efficiently and transparently. He also took a briefing on various development schemes and directed the concerned departments not to compromise on the quality and transparency of work.

Tufail Anjum expressed the hope that this meeting would prove important and useful in accelerating Mardan's development projects and improving service delivery in the district.