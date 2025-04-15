TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital Silk Road Institute

An agreement has been signed for the establishment of the Pakistan-China Digital Silk Road Institute at the Government Technical Training Institute (GTTI) in Gulberg, Lahore

The signing ceremony was held at the TEVTA Secretariat, with Chinese Consul General in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren and TEVTA Punjab Chairperson Brig (retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar in attendance, said a spokesperson for TEVTA.

The agreement involves multiple stakeholders, including Zhejiang Technical Institute of Economics (China), Zhug Lan Trading Company Pvt. Ltd. (China), GTTI Lahore, ITMC Technology Ltd. and TEVTA Punjab.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese Consul General termed the agreement significant, especially ahead of the upcoming visit of the Chinese President to Pakistan. He expressed hope that other provinces in Pakistan would follow this model. “A good beginning is half the success,” he said, adding that the collaboration would serve as a successful example.

TEVTA Chairperson Brig (retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar termed the agreement a historic milestone, emphasizing that this is the first time Chinese industry and academia are jointly collaborating with TEVTA Punjab. “This initiative will aim to equip our young generation with skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital economy,” he said. He also shared that the initial MoU was signed during his visit to China in December 2024, and it has now been formally executed.

Managing Director of ITMC Mr. Wang Peng, Chairman of the Chinese Business Council Mr. Chen Qianjiang, and Mr. Ni Hao also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the agreement.

The event was also attended by TEVTA COO Mr. Shahid Zaman, SDG Mr. Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, DG Mr. Amir Aziz and other officials.