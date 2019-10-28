TEVTA signs MoU with Bargad, Oxfam for Youth development project

(@fidahassanain)

The objectives of the project is to provide skills and training to youth to earn livelihood

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Bargad and Oxfam signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday for Empower Youth for Work (EYW) Project, to provide technical and vocational skills to the youth to earn livelihood.

According to the details, the overall objective of the MOU is skill development and promulgation of technical and vocational skills among youth of district Layyah so that they could adorn themselves with latest skills to win bread and butter for thier families.

The MOU was signed by Ali Salman Siddique, Chairperson TEVTA; Sabiha Shaheen Executive Director Bargad, and Muhammad Qazilbash, Country Director Oxfam in Pakistan. Lt Col Rao Rashid, GM Operations TEVTA and Saiqa Rani, Head of Program Bargad and others took part in the ceremony.

The EYW project is a 5-years being implemented by Bargad and funded by Oxfam in Pakistan in District Layyah. More than 2000 students will get trained and benefit from this MOU initially in Layyah.

The students will be imparted soft skills demanded by employers along with technical courses of TEVTA. The selected students will be provided with kits to initiate self-employment and earn their decent livelihood.

Chairperson TEVTA Mr. Ali Salman Siddique said that TEVTA is focusing on quality and industry-driven skills for youth. It is also developing synergies for job placement at local and international level. This MOU is another step towards achieving the vision of TEVTA, he added.

Muhammad Qazilbash, Country Director Oxfam in Pakistan said that the MOU will ensure better job placement opportunities of passed-out trainees of TEVTA and EYW project and will support the youth in accessing to chamber of commerce and overseas foundation.

Ms. Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad said that under the MOU, campaigns will be launched on media for TEVT promotion and youth awareness for value addition to existing enterprises. Events will be organized to promote blue collar and professional jobs in District Layyah.