TEVTA staff union meets senior minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation led by TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) Staff Union President Mukhtar Awan here on Tuesday called on Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal.

In the meeting, provision of disparity allowance to TEVTA employees and other issues were discussed.

Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Member TEVTA board Saadat A Ijaz, Chairman TEVTA Staff Union Abdul Raziq, Vice Chairman Ijaz Bajwa and other office bearers were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Senior Provincial Minister said that providing disparity allowance to TEVTA employees and other issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

Teachers of technical education institutions had to work hard to equip the students with modern knowledge, he said and added that achievement of the goals of admissions in technical educational institutions should be ensured.

He warned that departmental action would be taken against the heads of institutions who did not achieve the targets.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that promotion of quality technical education was the need of the hour to reduce problems like unemployment and poverty. The Punjab government was taking effective steps to equip the youth with modern technical knowledge, he mentioned.