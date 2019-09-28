UrduPoint.com
Tevta Stresses Pursuing Prime Minister's Women Empowerment Policy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:24 PM

Pursuing prime minister's policy, the Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will take practical steps towards women empowerment through provision of respectable means of living to women belonging to the low income groups

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):Pursuing prime minister's policy, the Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will take practical steps towards women empowerment through provision of respectable means of living to women belonging to the low income groups.

This was stated by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique during a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with a social enterprise market place company 'Ghar Par', held here on Saturday. According to the MoU, the 'Ghar Par' company would place 240 Tevta trained beauticians, per annum.

Ali Salman, while addressing the ceremony, said that Tevta under its new vision was focusing on quality industry-driven courses and acquiring accreditations for such courses resulting in improved placement opportunities both locally and abroad for its trained workforce.

Securing placements for Tevta trained beauticians through 'Ghar Par' was not only an important step towards managing jobs for its trainees but also a great leap towards women empowerment through provision of respectable means of living to women belonging to low income groups.

Ghar Par Chief Executive Officer Ms Shameelah Ismail said that her organisation was committed to providing opportunities to women belonging to marginalised communities in the field of beauty services and the current MoU with Tevta was a step towards this direction.

Amongst others, the ceremony was attended by Tevta Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and others from both organisations.

